This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Anyone interested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) should probably be aware that the Chairman & CEO, Jean-Jacques Bienaime, recently divested US$131k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$87.22 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

In fact, the recent sale by Jean-Jacques Bienaime was the biggest sale of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$82.95. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$108m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

An insider sold BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BioMarin Pharmaceutical. For example - BioMarin Pharmaceutical has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

