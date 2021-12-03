This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Some BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, Jay Short, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$25.12 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 2.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BioAtla

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Guy Levy for US$6.0m worth of shares, at about US$18.00 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$22.99. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of BioAtla shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:BCAB Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2021

I will like BioAtla better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does BioAtla Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that BioAtla insiders own 7.9% of the company, worth about US$64m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BioAtla Insiders?

Insiders sold BioAtla shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for BioAtla you should be aware of, and 2 of these are potentially serious.

But note: BioAtla may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.