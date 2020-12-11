This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Some Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO, President & Director, Charles Kummeth, recently sold a substantial US$1.5m worth of stock at a price of US$308 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 2.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Bio-Techne Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Charles Kummeth is the biggest insider sale of Bio-Techne shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$305. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Bio-Techne didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TECH Insider Trading Volume December 11th 2020

Does Bio-Techne Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.6% of Bio-Techne shares, worth about US$71m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Bio-Techne Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Bio-Techne stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Bio-Techne makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Bio-Techne has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

