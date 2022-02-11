This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Some Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP of Finance & Operations and CFO, John Rettig, recently sold a substantial US$8.2m worth of stock at a price of US$234 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 23% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Bill.com Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Blake Murray, sold US$78m worth of shares at a price of US$299 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$252. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Bill.com Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BILL Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insider Ownership of Bill.com Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bill.com Holdings insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Bill.com Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Bill.com Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bill.com Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

