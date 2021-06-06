This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

We wouldn't blame BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Brent Bellm, the Chairman recently netted about US$1.8m selling shares at an average price of US$55.46. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BigCommerce Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mitchell Harper, for US$33m worth of shares, at about US$22.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$55.31, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 23% of Mitchell Harper's holding.

Insiders in BigCommerce Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:BIGC Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. BigCommerce Holdings insiders own about US$659m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The BigCommerce Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with BigCommerce Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

