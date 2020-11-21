This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Some BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Brent Bellm, recently sold a substantial US$11m worth of stock at a price of US$65.79 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 7.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BigCommerce Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Mitchell Harper, for US$33m worth of shares, at about US$22.32 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$67.63. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 23% of Mitchell Harper's holding.

Insiders in BigCommerce Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:BIGC Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Does BigCommerce Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. BigCommerce Holdings insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about US$933m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BigCommerce Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - BigCommerce Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

