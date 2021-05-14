This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Anyone interested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) should probably be aware that the Lead Independent Director, Douglas Pauls, recently divested US$144k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$47.99 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 4.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BankUnited

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Investment Officer of BankUnited, Rishi Bansal, sold US$693k worth of shares at a price of US$46.19 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$47.05. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 51% of Rishi Bansal's stake.

In the last year BankUnited insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BKU Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.8% of BankUnited shares, worth about US$36m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BankUnited Insiders?

Insiders sold BankUnited shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, BankUnited makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for BankUnited that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

