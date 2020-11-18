This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

We'd be surprised if Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Mark Kroll, recently sold US$360k worth of stock at US$120 per share. That sale was 18% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Axon Enterprise Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Richard Carmona, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$79.21 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$120). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 73% of Richard Carmona's stake.

In total, Axon Enterprise insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AAXN Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Insider Ownership of Axon Enterprise

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Axon Enterprise insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$113m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axon Enterprise Tell Us?

An insider sold Axon Enterprise shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Axon Enterprise and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

