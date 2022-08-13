This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

We note that the Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Senior VP of Energy Resources & Environmental Compliance Officer, Jason Thackston, recently sold US$54k worth of stock for US$43.37 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avista

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non Executive Chairman, Scott Morris, sold US$400k worth of shares at a price of US$44.50 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$43.82. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Avista shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AVA Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Does Avista Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Avista insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Avista Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Avista (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

