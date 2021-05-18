This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Anyone interested in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions, Joel Rathbun, recently divested US$464k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$52.52 each. That sale was 22% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Avient Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Joel Rathbun is the biggest insider sale of Avient shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$53.41. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 22%of Joel Rathbun's holding.

In the last year Avient insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AVNT Insider Trading Volume May 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of Avient

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Avient insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$53m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avient Tell Us?

Insiders sold Avient shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Avient is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Avient. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Avient (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

