This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Some AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Vice President of Development & Construction, William McLaughlin, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$244 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 9.3% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

AvalonBay Communities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Timothy Naughton, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$228 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$243, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Timothy Naughton's holding.

In the last year AvalonBay Communities insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AVB Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

I will like AvalonBay Communities better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does AvalonBay Communities Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AvalonBay Communities insiders own about US$107m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AvalonBay Communities Insiders?

Insiders sold AvalonBay Communities shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that AvalonBay Communities is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that AvalonBay Communities has 4 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: AvalonBay Communities may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.