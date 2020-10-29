This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Autoliv, Inc., Frithjof Oldorff, recently netted US$89k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$80.95. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 37%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Autoliv

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Jan Carlson, sold US$237k worth of shares at a price of US$69.81 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$75.23). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.1% of Jan Carlson's holding.

Autoliv insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ALV Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Does Autoliv Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.2% of Autoliv shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Autoliv Tell Us?

An insider sold Autoliv shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Autoliv. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Autoliv that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

