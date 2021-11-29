This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

We'd be surprised if Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, William VanArsdale, recently sold US$386k worth of stock at US$115 per share. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atkore

The President, William Waltz, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.9m worth of shares at a price of US$89.13 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$106). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 34% of William Waltz's holding.

Insiders in Atkore didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ATKR Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.8% of Atkore shares, worth about US$37m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Atkore Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Atkore shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Atkore makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atkore. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Atkore has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

