This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

We note that the Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) VP of Human Resources & Corporate Compliance Officer, Kelley Conte, recently sold US$60k worth of stock for US$24.00 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 5.4%.

Aspen Aerogels Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Kelley Conte is the biggest insider sale of Aspen Aerogels shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$21.85. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Aspen Aerogels insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ASPN Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

I will like Aspen Aerogels better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Aspen Aerogels Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.0% of Aspen Aerogels shares, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aspen Aerogels Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Aspen Aerogels and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

