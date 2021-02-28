This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Anyone interested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) should probably be aware that the Independent Lead Director, David Johnson, recently divested US$104k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$124 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arthur J. Gallagher

The insider, Frank English, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$268k worth of shares at a price of US$107 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$120. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 28% of Frank English's stake.

In the last year Arthur J. Gallagher insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AJG Insider Trading Volume March 1st 2021

Does Arthur J. Gallagher Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Arthur J. Gallagher insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$225m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arthur J. Gallagher Insiders?

Insiders sold Arthur J. Gallagher shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Arthur J. Gallagher makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

