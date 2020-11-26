This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

We wouldn't blame Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Curt Bradshaw, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$68.73. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Lead Director, Michael Perry, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$36.42 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$57.02). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Michael Perry's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$41.87. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals insiders own 2.7% of the company, currently worth about US$161m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The stark truth for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

