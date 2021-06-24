This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Anyone interested in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) should probably be aware that the Co-Founder, Terry Rosen, recently divested US$211k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$23.89 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 0.2% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Arcus Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Co-Founder Terry Rosen was not their only trade of Arcus Biosciences shares this year. They previously purchased US$999k worth of shares at a price of US$23.38 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$23.40. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 73.04k shares worth US$1.8m. But they sold 50.58k shares for US$1.4m. Overall, Arcus Biosciences insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RCUS Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Arcus Biosciences insiders own 9.3% of the company, worth about US$154m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Arcus Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Arcus Biosciences, in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Arcus Biosciences has 4 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

