This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

We'd be surprised if Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Ronald Gafford, recently sold US$131k worth of stock at US$65.16 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Arcosa Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Group President, Kerry Cole, for US$555k worth of shares, at about US$52.86 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$64.84). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 31% of Kerry Cole's holding.

Insiders in Arcosa didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ACA Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Arcosa

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Arcosa insiders own about US$51m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Arcosa Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Arcosa stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Arcosa is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arcosa. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Arcosa that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

