This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

We wouldn't blame ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Erin Gattis, the Chief Human Resources Officer recently netted about US$578k selling shares at an average price of US$110. That sale reduced their total holding by 10% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

ArcBest Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Judy McReynolds, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$83.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$114. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 26% of Judy McReynolds's stake.

ArcBest insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does ArcBest Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that ArcBest insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$80m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ArcBest Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought ArcBest stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, ArcBest makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ArcBest you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

