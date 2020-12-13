This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Some ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman, Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam, recently sold a substantial US$848k worth of stock at a price of US$1.24 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

ARC Document Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam was the biggest sale of ARC Document Solutions shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$1.40). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16%of Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ARC Document Solutions shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ARC Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does ARC Document Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 17% of ARC Document Solutions shares, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The ARC Document Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since ARC Document Solutions is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for ARC Document Solutions (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

But note: ARC Document Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.