This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Applied Materials, Inc., Timothy Deane, recently netted US$2.7k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$91.46. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 0.07%.

Applied Materials Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Gary Dickerson, for US$43m worth of shares, at about US$154 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$88.87). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Applied Materials didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:AMAT Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Applied Materials

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Applied Materials insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$238m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Applied Materials Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Applied Materials shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Applied Materials makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Applied Materials that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

