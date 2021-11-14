This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

We wouldn't blame Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Kurt Loring, the VP & Chief Human Resource Officer recently netted about US$712k selling shares at an average price of US$105. That sale reduced their total holding by 25% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Applied Industrial Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Fred Bauer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$101 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$106). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.8% of Fred Bauer's holding.

Applied Industrial Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AIT Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Applied Industrial Technologies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Applied Industrial Technologies insiders own about US$62m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Applied Industrial Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Applied Industrial Technologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Applied Industrial Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Applied Industrial Technologies and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course Applied Industrial Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.