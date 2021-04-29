This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Some Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Medical Officer, Adrian Vazquez, recently sold a substantial US$2.5m worth of stock at a price of US$24.50 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apollo Medical Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Adrian Vazquez was the biggest sale of Apollo Medical Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$28.71). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 21% of Adrian Vazquez's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 38.04k shares for US$668k. But insiders sold 149.94k shares worth US$3.3m. Adrian Vazquez sold a total of 149.94k shares over the year at an average price of US$22.17. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AMEH Insider Trading Volume April 28th 2021

Does Apollo Medical Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Apollo Medical Holdings insiders own about US$239m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apollo Medical Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold Apollo Medical Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Apollo Medical Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Apollo Medical Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

