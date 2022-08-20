This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Some Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Martin Kelly, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$60.86 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.3%.

Apollo Global Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Chief Financial Officer Martin Kelly was not the only time they sold Apollo Global Management shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$55.06 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$58.12. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of Martin Kelly's holding.

Martin Kelly sold a total of 75.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$57.20. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:APO Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Apollo Global Management

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Apollo Global Management insiders own 23% of the company, currently worth about US$7.8b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apollo Global Management Insiders?

An insider sold Apollo Global Management shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Apollo Global Management and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

