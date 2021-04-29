This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

We'd be surprised if Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Mark Biderman, recently sold US$105k worth of stock at US$14.96 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mark Biderman was the biggest sale of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$15.25, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.3%of Mark Biderman's holding.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ARI Insider Trading Volume April 29th 2021

I will like Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$13m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.