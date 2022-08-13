This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

We'd be surprised if Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Accounting Officer, Michael Neller, recently sold US$256k worth of stock at US$284 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 16% in their holding.

Aon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Losh, for US$2.5m worth of shares, at about US$280 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$301, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 26% of John Losh's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.2m for 4.20k shares. On the other hand they divested 21.15k shares, for US$6.0m. In total, Aon insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AON Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Does Aon Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aon insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$714m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Aon Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Aon shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Aon you should be aware of, and 1 of these is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

