This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Anyone interested in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Wesley Johnson, recently divested US$120k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$18.53 each. That sale was 10% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

AngioDynamics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director James Clemmer for US$330k worth of shares, at about US$8.26 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$18.20), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 41.01k shares for US$340k. But they sold 6.50k shares for US$120k. In total, AngioDynamics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ANGO Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of AngioDynamics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that AngioDynamics insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AngioDynamics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought AngioDynamics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AngioDynamics. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with AngioDynamics and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

