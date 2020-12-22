This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Some Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider John Kim recently sold a substantial US$25m worth of stock at a price of US$15.41 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 60%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amkor Technology

Notably, that recent sale by John Kim is the biggest insider sale of Amkor Technology shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$14.99. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Amkor Technology than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AMKR Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Amkor Technology insiders own 48% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Amkor Technology Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Amkor Technology stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Amkor Technology is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Amkor Technology has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

