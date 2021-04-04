This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)

Anyone interested in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) should probably be aware that a company insider, M. Tompkins, recently divested US$364k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$4.21 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 3.0% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amesite

In fact, the recent sale by M. Tompkins was the biggest sale of Amesite shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$4.16. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 66.00k shares for US$330k. But insiders sold 106.51k shares worth US$477k. M. Tompkins divested 106.51k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$4.48. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:AMST Insider Trading Volume April 4th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Amesite

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Amesite insiders own about US$44m worth of shares (which is 52% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amesite Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Amesite stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Amesite. Be aware that Amesite is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

But note: Amesite may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.