This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Anyone interested in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) should probably be aware that the Chief Legal Officer, James Snyder, recently divested US$266k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$37.77 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 21% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Americold Realty Trust

The CEO, President & Trustee, Fred Boehler, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$37.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$37.29). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 21% of Fred Boehler's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Americold Realty Trust shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:COLD Insider Trading Volume May 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares, worth about US$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Americold Realty Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Americold Realty Trust stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Americold Realty Trust has 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

