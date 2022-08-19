This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR)

We wouldn't blame American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Granville Hodges, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$89.90. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 42%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American States Water

Notably, that recent sale by Granville Hodges is the biggest insider sale of American States Water shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$89.22. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

American States Water insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:AWR Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Does American States Water Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that American States Water insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American States Water Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that American States Water is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

