This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Some American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-President, Stephen Lindner, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$117 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Financial Group

Notably, that recent sale by Stephen Lindner is the biggest insider sale of American Financial Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$119, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.3% of Stephen Lindner's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 24.79k shares worth US$1.6m. On the other hand they divested 15.87k shares, for US$1.8m. All up, insiders sold more shares in American Financial Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AFG Insider Trading Volume March 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that American Financial Group insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$2.0b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The American Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at American Financial Group, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for American Financial Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

