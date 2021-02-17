This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

We'd be surprised if American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & COO, Lisa Barton, recently sold US$483k worth of stock at US$78.61 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Electric Power Company

The Executive Vice President of Strategy, Brian Tierney, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$102 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$78.49). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

American Electric Power Company insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AEP Insider Trading Volume February 18th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does American Electric Power Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. American Electric Power Company insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 0.06% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The American Electric Power Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought American Electric Power Company stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of American Electric Power Company.

Of course American Electric Power Company may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.