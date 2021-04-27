This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Some American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, James Hopke, recently sold a substantial US$694k worth of stock at a price of US$45.50 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

American Campus Communities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, William Bayless, sold US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$35.12 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$45.62). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of William Bayless's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of American Campus Communities shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ACC Insider Trading Volume April 27th 2021

I will like American Campus Communities better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does American Campus Communities Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Campus Communities insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Campus Communities Insiders?

An insider sold American Campus Communities shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in American Campus Communities.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.