This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

We note that the AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) General Counsel, Laurence De Respino, recently sold US$60k worth of stock for US$603 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 11%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AMERCO

In fact, the recent sale by Laurence De Respino was the biggest sale of AMERCO shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$606. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 11% of Laurence De Respino's stake.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:UHAL Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

Does AMERCO Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AMERCO insiders own 6.8% of the company, currently worth about US$807m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AMERCO Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought AMERCO stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that AMERCO is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for AMERCO and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

