This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Some Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Yun-Lung Chen recently sold a substantial US$537k worth of stock at a price of US$89.16 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

Ambarella Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Yun-Lung Chen is the biggest insider sale of Ambarella shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$88.46. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Ambarella insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AMBA Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ambarella insiders own about US$147m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ambarella Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Ambarella stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Ambarella and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

