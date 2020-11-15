This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

We note that a Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider, Andrea Suidara, recently sold US$70k worth of stock for US$48.77 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 7.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altair Engineering

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, James Scapa, for US$535k worth of shares, at about US$41.32 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$49.01. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 66% of James Scapa's stake.

Insiders in Altair Engineering didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ALTR Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Does Altair Engineering Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Altair Engineering insiders own about US$1.3b worth of shares (which is 36% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altair Engineering Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Altair Engineering stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Altair Engineering you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

