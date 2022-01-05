This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

We'd be surprised if Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, James Rickey, recently sold US$237k worth of stock at US$13.92 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 71% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alpine Immune Sciences

Notably, that recent sale by James Rickey is the biggest insider sale of Alpine Immune Sciences shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$13.30. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 26.90k shares worth US$268k. But insiders sold 17.01k shares worth US$237k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Alpine Immune Sciences insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:ALPN Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2022

Alpine Immune Sciences is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares, worth about US$6.2m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alpine Immune Sciences Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Alpine Immune Sciences stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So we can't be sure that insiders are optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alpine Immune Sciences (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Of course Alpine Immune Sciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.