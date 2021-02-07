This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

We wouldn't blame Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gregory Anderson, the Executive VP & CFO recently netted about US$707k selling shares at an average price of US$216. However, that sale only accounted for 9.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Allegiant Travel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Maurice Gallagher, sold US$21m worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$213, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.5% of Maurice Gallagher's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 21.49k shares worth US$2.7m. But they sold 536.47k shares for US$71m. In total, Allegiant Travel insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$132, on average. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ALGT Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Allegiant Travel insiders own about US$619m worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Allegiant Travel Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Allegiant Travel stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Allegiant Travel.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

