This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

We'd be surprised if Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & COO, Scott Sheldon, recently sold US$105k worth of stock at US$115 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Allegiant Travel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Executive VP & COO Scott Sheldon was not their only sale of Allegiant Travel shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$173 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$110. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Allegiant Travel insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALGT Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Allegiant Travel

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Allegiant Travel insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about US$310m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Allegiant Travel Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Allegiant Travel stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Allegiant Travel (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.