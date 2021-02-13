This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

We wouldn't blame Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Remy Trafelet, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.5m selling shares at an average price of US$31.00. However, that sale only accounted for 7.1% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alico

In fact, the recent sale by Remy Trafelet was the biggest sale of Alico shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$30.08. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Remy Trafelet divested 95.04k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$31.24. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ALCO Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Alico

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 29% of Alico shares, worth about US$66m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alico Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alico. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Alico (2 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

