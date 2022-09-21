This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

We wouldn't blame Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Brian Pratt, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$9.38. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 3.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Algoma Steel Group

In fact, the recent sale by Brian Pratt was the biggest sale of Algoma Steel Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$8.01. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGM:ASTL Insider Trading Volume September 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Algoma Steel Group insiders own 6.3% of the company, worth about US$53m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Algoma Steel Group Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Algoma Steel Group makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Algoma Steel Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

