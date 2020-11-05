This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Investors may wish to note that the CFO & EVP of finance of Alaska Air Group, Inc., Shane Tackett, recently netted US$96k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$38.22. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 18%. This does not instill confidence.

Alaska Air Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Andrew Harrison, for US$98k worth of shares, at about US$39.02 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$39.18). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Andrew Harrison's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$30k for 991.28 shares. But they sold 7.21k shares for US$258k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Alaska Air Group shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$35.82. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ALK Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Does Alaska Air Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Alaska Air Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Alaska Air Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Alaska Air Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

