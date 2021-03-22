This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

We wouldn't blame Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jeffrey Bedell, the Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$88.70. However, that sale only accounted for 3.1% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alarm.com Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Stephen Trundle, sold US$5.5m worth of shares at a price of US$70.98 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$86.53). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 3.3% of Stephen Trundle's holding.

In the last year Alarm.com Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALRM Insider Trading Volume March 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Alarm.com Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Alarm.com Holdings insiders own 8.2% of the company, worth about US$350m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alarm.com Holdings Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Alarm.com Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Alarm.com Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Alarm.com Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

