This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Some Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Stephen Trundle, recently sold a substantial US$4.2m worth of stock at a price of US$71.24 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 2.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alarm.com Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Stephen Trundle is the biggest insider sale of Alarm.com Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$70.02. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Alarm.com Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ALRM Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Alarm.com Holdings insiders own 8.8% of the company, currently worth about US$301m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alarm.com Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Alarm.com Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Alarm.com Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

