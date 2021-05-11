This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

We wouldn't blame Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Rick McConnell, the President & GM of Security Technology Group recently netted about US$1.6m selling shares at an average price of US$110. That sale reduced their total holding by 24% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Akamai Technologies

In fact, the recent sale by Rick McConnell was the biggest sale of Akamai Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$111, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 24%of Rick McConnell's holding.

Insiders in Akamai Technologies didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AKAM Insider Trading Volume May 11th 2021

Does Akamai Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Akamai Technologies insiders own 1.6% of the company, currently worth about US$292m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Akamai Technologies Insiders?

Insiders sold Akamai Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Akamai Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Akamai Technologies. For example - Akamai Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

