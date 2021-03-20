This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Investors may wish to note that the Senior Vice President of Non-Agency Portfolio Investments of AGNC Investment Corp., Aaron Pas, recently netted US$85k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$16.56. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 3.5%.

AGNC Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, Chief Investment Officer & Director Gary Kain for US$2.4m worth of shares, at about US$12.60 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$16.59. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.6m for 204.82k shares. But insiders sold 11.88k shares worth US$174k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by AGNC Investment insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AGNC Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of AGNC Investment

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AGNC Investment insiders own about US$73m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The AGNC Investment Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AGNC Investment. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AGNC Investment.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

