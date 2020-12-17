This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Some Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, Dana Rao, recently sold a substantial US$941k worth of stock at a price of US$487 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.3%.

Adobe Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP of Strategy & Growth and CTO, Abhay Parasnis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$350 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$495, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 52% of Abhay Parasnis's holding.

Insiders in Adobe didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ADBE Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Adobe insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$690m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Adobe Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Adobe shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Adobe makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Adobe has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

