This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Anyone interested in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Robert Goodman, recently divested US$243k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$21.50 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 1.8% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACV Auctions

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Robert Goodman was not the only time they sold ACV Auctions shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$21.40 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$21.13. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Robert Goodman ditched 281.68k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$20.80. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ACVA Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

I will like ACV Auctions better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that ACV Auctions insiders own 9.2% of the company, worth about US$304m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The ACV Auctions Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought ACV Auctions stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ACV Auctions.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.