This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Some Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President & COO, Daniel Alegre, recently sold a substantial US$1.8m worth of stock at a price of US$95.74 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.8% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Activision Blizzard

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, Brian Kelly, for US$29m worth of shares, at about US$78.91 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$95.61. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.6% of Brian Kelly's holding.

In total, Activision Blizzard insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ATVI Insider Trading Volume February 28th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Activision Blizzard insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$800m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Activision Blizzard Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Activision Blizzard makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Activision Blizzard has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

